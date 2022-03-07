Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Shares Down 6.6%

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 6.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.48 and last traded at $5.50. Approximately 25,809 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,929,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.89.
Separately, Barclays lifted their price target on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.73.
The company has a market cap of $996.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.67.
About Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL)
GOL Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout Brazil and across Latin America. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment provides air passenger transportation services.
