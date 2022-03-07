Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Shares Down 6.6%

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 6.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.48 and last traded at $5.50. Approximately 25,809 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,929,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.89.

Separately, Barclays lifted their price target on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.73.

The company has a market cap of $996.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOL. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 10,256.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 717,822 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,618,000 after buying an additional 710,891 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,899,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,384,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,762,000 after purchasing an additional 454,252 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,365,933 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,052,000 after purchasing an additional 391,685 shares during the period. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,327,000. 2.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOL Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout Brazil and across Latin America. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment provides air passenger transportation services.

