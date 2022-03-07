Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Analysts expect Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Golar LNG’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the highest is $0.30. Golar LNG reported earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 400%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Golar LNG will report full-year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.90. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.93. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Golar LNG.

Several research firms recently commented on GLNG. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Golar LNG from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Bank of America raised Golar LNG from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $19.50 in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley increased their price target on Golar LNG from $20.50 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Golar LNG during the 3rd quarter worth about $405,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Golar LNG by 3.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,460,449 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $32,601,000 after buying an additional 83,510 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP increased its position in Golar LNG by 22.6% during the third quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 433,981 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,629,000 after buying an additional 80,088 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Golar LNG by 12.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 357,205 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,733,000 after buying an additional 39,373 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Golar LNG by 13.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 267,696 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,547,000 after buying an additional 30,837 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GLNG opened at $18.44 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.03. Golar LNG has a one year low of $9.26 and a one year high of $18.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.62.

Golar LNG Ltd. owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, floating storage, and regasification unit. It operates through the following segments: Vessel Operations, FLNG, and Power. The Vessel Operations segment operates and charter out vessels on fixed terms to customers. The FLNG segment provides integrated upstream and midstream solution for the development of gas reserves to LNG.

