Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA – Get Rating) by 53.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 355,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410,201 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Surgalign were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRGA. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Surgalign during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Surgalign during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Surgalign in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Surgalign by 114.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 20,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its position in Surgalign by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 60,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 18,734 shares during the last quarter. 46.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
SRGA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Surgalign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Lake Street Capital set a $1.00 price objective on Surgalign in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Surgalign from $3.00 to $2.25 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.95.
NASDAQ:SRGA opened at $0.31 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.90. The firm has a market cap of $48.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.00. Surgalign Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $0.28 and a one year high of $2.66.
In other news, insider William Scott Durall acquired 217,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.46 per share, with a total value of $99,999.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Terry M. Rich bought 434,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.46 per share, for a total transaction of $200,000.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Surgalign (Get Rating)
Surgalign Holdings, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing biologic metal and synthetic implants. Its products portfolio include cervical fixation, The Streamline (TL) fixation, motion preservation, orthobiologics, cervical inter-body fusion, TL IBF, and SI joint fusion.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Surgalign (SRGA)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA – Get Rating).
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Surgalign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgalign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.