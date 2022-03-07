Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $366,000 Holdings in Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited (NASDAQ:MLAC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited (NASDAQ:MLAC – Get Rating) by 98.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,865 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,296 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Malacca Straits Acquisition were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLAC. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Malacca Straits Acquisition by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 448,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,435,000 after purchasing an additional 58,081 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Malacca Straits Acquisition by 7.0% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 24,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Malacca Straits Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MLAC stock opened at $10.07 on Monday. Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $10.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.06.

Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited does not have significant business. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media, food processing, renewable energy, and healthcare industries.

