Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $401,000 Holdings in Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR – Get Rating) by 73.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 197,121 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83,357 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Citius Pharmaceuticals were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTXR. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 146.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 7,934 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Citius Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Citius Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 82.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 8,609 shares during the last quarter. 17.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CTXR opened at $1.52 on Monday. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.31 and a 12 month high of $4.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $221.97 million, a PE ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 1.39.

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). On average, equities research analysts predict that Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Citius Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of critical care products, with a focus on anti-infectives in adjunct cancer care, unique prescription products, and stem cell therapy. It is currently advancing four proprietary product candidates: Mino-Lok, which is an antibiotic lock solution used to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections, Mino-Wrap, a liquifying gel-based wrap for reduction of tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries, Halo-Lido, a corticosteroid-lidocaine topical formulation that is intended to provide anti-inflammatory and anesthetic relief to people suffering from hemorrhoids, NoveCite, a mesenchymal stem cell therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome, and I/ONTAK, a protein for the treatment of patients with persistent or recurrent cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL).

