GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $7.66

GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.66 and last traded at $7.66, with a volume of 3147795 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.23.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GPRO. StockNews.com upgraded GoPro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upgraded GoPro from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $9.80 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Wedbush upgraded GoPro from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $13.50 in a report on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded GoPro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on GoPro in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.36 and a 200-day moving average of $9.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.17.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. GoPro had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 31.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GoPro, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GoPro news, SVP S Aimee Lapic sold 4,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $50,149.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total value of $1,694,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 409,672 shares of company stock worth $3,935,411. 19.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in GoPro during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of GoPro by 87.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in shares of GoPro by 67.7% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 8,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of GoPro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of GoPro in the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 79.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

