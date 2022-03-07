GP Brinson Investments LLC Buys 45,735 Shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

GP Brinson Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 640,879 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,735 shares during the quarter. Owl Rock Capital comprises approximately 6.4% of GP Brinson Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. GP Brinson Investments LLC’s holdings in Owl Rock Capital were worth $9,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORCC. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new position in Owl Rock Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $64,424,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in Owl Rock Capital by 132.3% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,861,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629,967 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Owl Rock Capital by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,886,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,754,000 after purchasing an additional 786,057 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Owl Rock Capital by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,382,389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,760,000 after purchasing an additional 395,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Owl Rock Capital by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,072,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,380,000 after purchasing an additional 392,575 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

ORCC traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.40. 100,094 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,741,996. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.46. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $13.47 and a 1-year high of $15.14.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 61.18% and a return on equity of 8.36%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.61%. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.48%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ORCC shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Owl Rock Capital Corp, non traded business development company, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US with an EBITDA of $10 to $250 million and annual revenue of $50 million to $2.5 billion. The fund focuses on broad range of sectors including business services, healthcare services, pharma & healthcare technology, aerospace & defence, software & technology and manufacturing & industrials.

