Gracell Biotechnologies (GRCL) to Release Earnings on Monday

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, March 14th. Analysts expect Gracell Biotechnologies to post earnings of ($0.38) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of GRCL stock opened at $2.80 on Monday. Gracell Biotechnologies has a 12 month low of $2.66 and a 12 month high of $24.71. The company has a current ratio of 14.70, a quick ratio of 14.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.09.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GRCL. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,031,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,413,000 after acquiring an additional 110,725 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 258.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 86,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 62,250 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 562.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 5,496 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 5,346.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gracell Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

