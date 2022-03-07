Gradient Investments LLC Acquires 320 Shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) by 227.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 461 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 45.0% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF stock opened at $71.78 on Monday. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $54.88 and a 52-week high of $97.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.19.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

