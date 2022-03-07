Gradient Investments LLC Lowers Stock Position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:BJUL)

Gradient Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:BJUL – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,220,054 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter worth $1,184,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July in the second quarter worth about $31,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Fragasso Group Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $334,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July by 129.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter.

BJUL stock opened at $31.82 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.56. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July has a fifty-two week low of $30.21 and a fifty-two week high of $33.50.

