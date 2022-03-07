Gradient Investments LLC Reduces Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Gradient Investments LLC cut its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 78.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,350 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $38.94 on Monday. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $24.52 and a 1 year high of $42.64. The stock has a market cap of $55.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.30 and a 200 day moving average of $32.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.88%.

In other Schlumberger news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 12,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $399,950.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 20,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $797,258.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 106,708 shares of company stock valued at $4,090,855. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.42.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

