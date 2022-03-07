Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Shares Gap Up to $1.53

Shares of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.53, but opened at $1.70. Gran Tierra Energy shares last traded at $1.69, with a volume of 163,069 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GTE shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from C$1.65 to C$1.75 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from C$1.25 to C$1.75 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

The company has a market capitalization of $591.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. Gran Tierra Energy had a negative net margin of 17.32% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GTE. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Gran Tierra Energy by 233.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Gran Tierra Energy by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 62,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 17,113 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Gran Tierra Energy by 446.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 71,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 58,816 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Gran Tierra Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Gran Tierra Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 19.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE)

Gran Tierra Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas in Colombia and Ecuador. It holds interests in the assets located in the Middle Magdalena Valley and Putumayo Basins. The company was founded on June 6, 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

