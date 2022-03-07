Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $229.20.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Group 1 Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

In other Group 1 Automotive news, Director Lincoln Pereira sold 15,000 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.05, for a total value of $3,075,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael David Jones sold 4,000 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.20, for a total transaction of $720,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,954 shares of company stock valued at $5,933,708. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at $1,416,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,764 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 69,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Group 1 Automotive stock traded down $2.53 on Monday, hitting $185.42. 13,137 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,481. Group 1 Automotive has a one year low of $143.00 and a one year high of $212.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $180.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.69.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $9.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.05 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 3.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive will post 35.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.79%.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

