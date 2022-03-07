Grupo Santander Initiates Coverage on Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY)

Grupo Santander began coverage on shares of Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a €747.00 ($839.33) price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PPRUY. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Kering in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. UBS Group raised shares of Kering from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. HSBC raised shares of Kering from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Kering from €810.00 ($910.11) to €785.00 ($882.02) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Kering from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $537.00.

PPRUY stock opened at $61.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Kering has a 52-week low of $60.72 and a 52-week high of $93.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.45.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 17th were issued a $0.2469 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.91%.

Kering SA engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and retail of apparels and accessories. The firm offers apparel, leather goods, shoes, watches, jewelry, and perfumes and cosmetics products. It operates through the following segments: Gucci, Yves Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Other Houses, Luxury Houses, and Corporate and Other.

