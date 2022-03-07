Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 312 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 5,198 shares.The stock last traded at $30.00 and had previously closed at $29.03.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.50.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIM. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Grupo Simec by 34.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Simec in the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Simec in the 3rd quarter valued at $296,000. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grupo SIMEC SAB de CV engages in the manufacture, processing and distribution of steel and structural steel products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, U.S., and Brazil. The Mexico segment represents the results of the operations in Mexico, including plants in Mexicali, Guadalajara, Tlaxcala, and San Luis Potosi.

