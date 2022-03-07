Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $199,000 Holdings in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its position in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,849 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 675,776 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Sabre were worth $199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sabre in the second quarter valued at $124,000. BOKF NA bought a new position in Sabre during the third quarter worth $158,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Sabre during the second quarter worth $177,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Sabre during the third quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Sabre during the third quarter worth about $214,000.

Get Sabre alerts:

Sabre stock opened at $8.79 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.95. Sabre Co. has a 12 month low of $7.05 and a 12 month high of $16.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.97.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47). Sabre had a negative return on equity of 442.63% and a negative net margin of 54.98%. The company had revenue of $500.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.84) earnings per share. Sabre’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Sabre Co. will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $300,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,714 shares of company stock valued at $326,476. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

SABR has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sabre from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Mizuho increased their price target on Sabre from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 21st.

About Sabre (Get Rating)

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The company operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel solutions for travel suppliers and travel buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SABR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.