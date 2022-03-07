Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 44,178 Shares of Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its position in Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC – Get Rating) by 63.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,192 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 44,178 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Invacare were worth $120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Invacare in the first quarter valued at $102,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invacare by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,300,713 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $18,567,000 after buying an additional 76,683 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invacare by 0.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 593,381 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,788,000 after buying an additional 4,542 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invacare by 5.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 223,970 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after buying an additional 12,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Invacare by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,391,288 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $11,228,000 after purchasing an additional 39,366 shares during the last quarter. 99.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invacare alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Invacare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of Invacare stock opened at $2.17 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.95. Invacare Co. has a 1 year low of $1.90 and a 1 year high of $10.10. The company has a market capitalization of $76.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Invacare Company Profile (Get Rating)

Invacare Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. It focuses on medical device solutions for congenital, acquired, and degenerative ailments. The firm operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The company was founded by Aaron Malachi Mixon III in 1979 and is headquartered in Elyria, OH.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Invacare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invacare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.