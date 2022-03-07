Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lessened its position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 89,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,089 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $3,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,685,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,238,000 after purchasing an additional 127,379 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after buying an additional 15,320 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 13.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $335,000. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HALO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, boosted their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $27.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.67.

Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $35.11 on Monday. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.36 and a fifty-two week high of $51.57. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 7.45 and a current ratio of 7.91.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

