Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Analysts expect Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the highest is $0.51. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital reported earnings per share of $0.43 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $2.05. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 59.38% and a return on equity of 10.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS.

HASI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 21st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.88.

Shares of HASI traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $49.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,283,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,707. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a fifty-two week low of $34.66 and a fifty-two week high of $65.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 18.82, a quick ratio of 18.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This is a boost from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is 94.59%.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, EVP Marc T. Pangburn sold 4,700 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total value of $203,369.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (Get Rating)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (HASI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.