Hany M. Nada Purchases 50,000 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Stock

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) Director Hany M. Nada acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.28 per share, with a total value of $1,164,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

DraftKings stock opened at $20.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 1.97. DraftKings Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.56 and a 1 year high of $74.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.93 and a 200-day moving average of $37.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.01. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 75.86% and a negative net margin of 117.53%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.69) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $448,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of DraftKings by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,769,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,725,000 after purchasing an additional 581,527 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.55% of the company’s stock.

DKNG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on DraftKings from $46.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised DraftKings to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 21st. Cowen cut their price target on DraftKings from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut DraftKings from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $41.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on DraftKings from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.88.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

