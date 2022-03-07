Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,780,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,525 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $65,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HOG opened at $38.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.96. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.35. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.13 and a 1-year high of $52.06.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.52. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 30.27%. The business had revenue of $816.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $668.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This is a boost from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.00%.

In other news, CAO Mark R. Kornetzke sold 5,746 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total transaction of $230,357.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Harley-Davidson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Harley-Davidson from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.12.

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

