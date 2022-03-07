Harry Kenneth Culham Sells 7,449 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Stock

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 7,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$158.10, for a total value of C$1,177,686.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$384,815.40.

Harry Kenneth Culham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 4th, Harry Kenneth Culham sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$149.70, for a total value of C$748,500.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock traded down C$3.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$156.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,294,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,614,780. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of C$122.21 and a 12-month high of C$167.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$70.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$159.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$150.84.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating ) (NYSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported C$3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.54 by C($0.17). The firm had revenue of C$5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.04 billion. Equities analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 15.7299992 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $1.61 per share. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.56%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CM shares. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$165.00 to C$167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays downgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$162.00 to C$169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$173.00 to C$178.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. TD Securities raised their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$180.00 to C$185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Fundamental Research raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$148.51 to C$160.31 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$168.75.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

