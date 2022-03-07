Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.16 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) to report $1.16 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Hasbro’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.12 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.20 billion. Hasbro posted sales of $1.11 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hasbro will report full year sales of $6.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.57 billion to $6.65 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $6.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.91 billion to $7.04 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Hasbro.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 6.68%. Hasbro’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS.

HAS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Hasbro from $138.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Hasbro from $128.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Hasbro from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.38.

HAS opened at $92.45 on Monday. Hasbro has a 12-month low of $85.97 and a 12-month high of $105.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.43. The company has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This is a boost from Hasbro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.03%.

In other Hasbro news, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 3.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 24,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 39.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 603,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,064,000 after purchasing an additional 170,027 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 34.3% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 28,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 7,319 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 23.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 204,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,295,000 after purchasing an additional 38,448 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

