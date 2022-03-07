Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 180,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,740 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies were worth $6,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HVT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 546.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 433.7% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Haverty Furniture Companies in the third quarter worth about $160,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Haverty Furniture Companies in the second quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 114,060.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 5,703 shares in the last quarter. 84.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Haverty Furniture Companies stock opened at $29.61 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.94. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.36 and a 52 week high of $52.84. The stock has a market cap of $527.65 million, a PE ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.38.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.15. Haverty Furniture Companies had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 32.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Haverty Furniture Companies’s payout ratio is 20.37%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 21st.

Haverty Furniture Cos., Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories. It provides a selection of products and styles and various brands carried furniture. The firm offers the bedding product lines, which include sealy, serta, stearns, foster and tempur pedic. It also provides financing through an internal revolving charge credit plan, as well as a third party finance company.

