Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 221,400 shares, a growth of 58.0% from the January 31st total of 140,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hawkins in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hawkins during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Hawkins by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,355 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Hawkins by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Hawkins during the fourth quarter worth approximately $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.50% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BWS Financial raised their price objective on Hawkins from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Hawkins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th.
NASDAQ HWKN traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $46.62. The stock had a trading volume of 510 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,823. The company has a market capitalization of $984.43 million, a P/E ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.39. Hawkins has a twelve month low of $29.93 and a twelve month high of $46.50.
Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. Hawkins had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 7.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hawkins will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This is a boost from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.63%.
About Hawkins (Get Rating)
Hawkins, Inc engages in the distribution, blending, and manufacture of chemicals and specialty ingredients for a wide variety of industries. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment provides industrial chemicals, products, and services to the agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hawkins (HWKN)
- Analysts And Institutions Turn On BJ’s Wholesale Club
- Cheesecake Factory is Reversing Higher
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression, Equity Markets Reverse
- Palo Alto Networks Stock is Heating Up
- Morgan Stanley Stock Getting Attractive on the Sell-Off
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Hawkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.