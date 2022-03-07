HC Wainwright Lowers Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Price Target to $96.00

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by HC Wainwright from $98.00 to $96.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

AGIO has been the subject of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agios Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.30.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Agios Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $31.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.47. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $26.61 and a 12-month high of $62.15.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by ($0.05). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.41) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 84,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 13,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.