HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DBV Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a hold rating on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price target on DBV Technologies from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. UBS Group downgraded DBV Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DBV Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Societe Generale cut DBV Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.08.

Shares of DBVT opened at $1.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 2.17. DBV Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.23 and a 1 year high of $6.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in DBV Technologies by 2.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 99,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in DBV Technologies by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 4,169 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in DBV Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DBV Technologies by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 8,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DBV Technologies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,435,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,033,000 after purchasing an additional 9,145 shares during the last quarter. 32.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DBV Technologies SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. The firm focuses on the development of Viaskin, an electrostatic patch, which may offer a convenient, self-administered, and non-invasive immunotherapy to patients.

