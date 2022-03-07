Head-To-Head Analysis: Clikia (OTCMKTS:CLKA) vs. Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA)

Clikia (OTCMKTS:CLKA – Get Rating) and Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Clikia and Alithya Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clikia 0 0 0 0 N/A Alithya Group 0 2 2 0 2.50

Alithya Group has a consensus target price of $4.15, suggesting a potential upside of 47.16%. Given Alithya Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Alithya Group is more favorable than Clikia.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

32.2% of Alithya Group shares are held by institutional investors. 7.6% of Alithya Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Clikia has a beta of 3.04, indicating that its share price is 204% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alithya Group has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Clikia and Alithya Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clikia N/A N/A -$540,000.00 N/A N/A Alithya Group $217.77 million 1.20 -$13.14 million ($0.11) -25.64

Clikia has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Alithya Group.

Profitability

This table compares Clikia and Alithya Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clikia N/A N/A N/A Alithya Group -2.73% -6.54% -3.21%

Clikia Company Profile (Get Rating)

Clikia Corp., through its subsidiary, Maison Luxe LLC, engages in retailing luxury goods. It primarily focuses on offering fine timepieces and jewelry on wholesale and business-to-consumer basis. The company is based in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Alithya Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alithya Group Inc. provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things. In addition, the company provides AI-FITM, an integrated artificial intelligence and fidelity solution; Askida CTTM, a solution that allows clients to test the functionality of applications on various platforms; Capsure RFTM, a cloud based platform for healthcare providers to inventory management processes; CASSITM analytics for online weekly maintenance, outage management, petrochemical turnarounds, and maintenance and reliability; and SIDERTM, a secure solution that facilitates distribution of medical results to healthcare facilities and to centralized electronic health records. It serves financial services, energy, manufacturing, telecommunications, transportation and logistics, professional services, healthcare, and government sectors. Alithya Group Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

