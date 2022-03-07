Health Assurance Acquisition (NASDAQ:HAAC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAAC – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 4,745 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 113,072 shares.The stock last traded at $9.81 and had previously closed at $9.81.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.79.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition by 185.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,374,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,194,000 after buying an additional 1,541,859 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition by 313.1% during the third quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,571,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,971 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition by 78.2% during the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,724,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,869,000 after acquiring an additional 757,174 shares in the last quarter. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. grew its position in Health Assurance Acquisition by 453.8% in the 4th quarter. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. now owns 690,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,754,000 after purchasing an additional 565,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Health Assurance Acquisition by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,764,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,240,000 after purchasing an additional 468,107 shares in the last quarter. 67.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to merge, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Healthcare Assurance Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Health Assurance Acquisition Corp.

