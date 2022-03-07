Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on HR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.25.
Shares of HR opened at $28.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 62.29 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. Healthcare Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $25.60 and a fifty-two week high of $33.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.11.
Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $136.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. This is a positive change from Healthcare Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 275.56%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 37,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 24,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.
Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Healthcare Realty Trust (HR)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.