HeartBout Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $122.00 (HB)

HeartBout (CURRENCY:HB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. One HeartBout coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HeartBout has a total market cap of $41,525.97 and $122.00 worth of HeartBout was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, HeartBout has traded down 36.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About HeartBout

HeartBout (HB) is a coin. It launched on March 23rd, 2018. HeartBout’s total supply is 63,695,267 coins and its circulating supply is 53,495,267 coins. HeartBout’s official Twitter account is @HeartBout and its Facebook page is accessible here . HeartBout’s official website is heartbout.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Social network HeartBout was designed to convert the time spent in social networking to user earnings, where users get their profit in the form of HB tokens for their activity as authors and voters. HeartBout (HB) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole and fundamental token of the social network HeartBout.The. HB tokens are designed to encourage user activity within HeartBout social network and are directly tied to the advertising capacity of the social network, namely, allowing users to pay for advertising. “

