Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HTLD. StockNews.com lowered shares of Heartland Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Heartland Express from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Heartland Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Heartland Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Get Heartland Express alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Heartland Express by 195.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 123.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Express during the 4th quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 81,492.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 10,594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTLD opened at $14.58 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 0.55. Heartland Express has a twelve month low of $13.85 and a twelve month high of $20.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.19.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Heartland Express had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $148.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.57 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Heartland Express’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Heartland Express will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Heartland Express Company Profile (Get Rating)

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.