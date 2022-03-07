Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $42.59

Shares of Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $42.59 and last traded at $42.97, with a volume of 122508 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.78.

HEINY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Heineken from €101.00 ($113.48) to €108.00 ($121.35) in a report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Heineken from €94.00 ($105.62) to €95.00 ($106.74) in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heineken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Heineken presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.33.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Heineken NV engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm operates through the following segments: Africa, Middle East and Eastern Europe; Americas; Asia Pacific; Europe; Head Officer and Other or Eliminations. It offers products under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, Mort Subite, Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout and Blind Pig brands.

