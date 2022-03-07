Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $5.60 to $6.30. The stock had previously closed at $4.44, but opened at $4.75. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Helix Energy Solutions Group shares last traded at $4.74, with a volume of 59,778 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Helix Energy Solutions Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.18.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 170,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 9.5% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 34,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 931,624 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,615,000 after acquiring an additional 3,488 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 505,048 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 3,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 23.3% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 4,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $744.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.98 and a beta of 2.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.72.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.09. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 9.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

