Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Director Acquires $85,870.00 in Stock

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) Director Scott Philip Serota acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.87 per share, with a total value of $85,870.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
HSIC opened at $86.98 on Monday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.70 and a twelve month high of $87.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.95 and a 200-day moving average of $77.41. The stock has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.75.
Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.16. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Henry Schein’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Henry Schein in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Henry Schein in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Henry Schein in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Henry Schein in the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Henry Schein in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.73% of the company’s stock.
Henry Schein Company Profile (Get Rating)
Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgicals, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Henry Schein (HSIC)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.