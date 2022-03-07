Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Director Acquires $85,870.00 in Stock

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) Director Scott Philip Serota acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.87 per share, with a total value of $85,870.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

HSIC opened at $86.98 on Monday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.70 and a twelve month high of $87.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.95 and a 200-day moving average of $77.41. The stock has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.75.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.16. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Henry Schein’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HSIC shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $98.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.33.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Henry Schein in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Henry Schein in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Henry Schein in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Henry Schein in the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Henry Schein in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.73% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgicals, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

