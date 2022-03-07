Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Several other research firms also recently commented on HSY. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Hershey from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Hershey from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Hershey from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Hershey from $193.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hershey from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $211.79.

HSY opened at $212.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $43.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.93, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.39. Hershey has a 1-year low of $146.06 and a 1-year high of $213.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Hershey had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 60.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Hershey will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.901 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 50.63%.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.45, for a total value of $52,845.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $27,117.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,019,611 shares of company stock worth $207,158,028. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HSY. O Dell Group LLC raised its holdings in Hershey by 109.8% in the 4th quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Hershey by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

