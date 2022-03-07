Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.840-$7.980 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.69 billion-$9.87 billion.

Shares of Hershey stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $213.38. 64,597 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,097,123. Hershey has a 1 year low of $146.06 and a 1 year high of $213.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $199.45 and its 200 day moving average is $185.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $43.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.39.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Hershey had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 60.73%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Hershey will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.901 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.63%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hershey from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $191.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Hershey from $197.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $211.79.

In related news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.61, for a total transaction of $82,055.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $903,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,019,611 shares of company stock valued at $207,158,028 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at $1,299,000. Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at $546,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. 51.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

