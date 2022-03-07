Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) will report $0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Hess’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.29. Hess posted earnings of $0.82 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 23.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Hess will report full year earnings of $5.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $7.84. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.89 to $7.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Hess.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.12. Hess had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.58) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis.

HES has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Hess from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Hess from $92.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hess from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet raised Hess from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Hess from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.79.

HES stock traded down $4.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $97.12. 5,205,602 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,274,098. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.44 and its 200 day moving average is $82.27. Hess has a twelve month low of $61.93 and a twelve month high of $102.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $30.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.76 and a beta of 1.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is an increase from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.35, for a total value of $292,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 65,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.44, for a total value of $6,022,878.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 396,146 shares of company stock worth $36,081,160 in the last quarter. 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HES. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Hess by 12.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 51,051 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,458,000 after acquiring an additional 5,709 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Hess by 35.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,673,659 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $146,143,000 after acquiring an additional 439,656 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Hess by 9.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 321,462 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,070,000 after acquiring an additional 28,128 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Hess by 3.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 242,383 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $21,165,000 after acquiring an additional 8,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its stake in Hess by 14.0% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 7,455 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

