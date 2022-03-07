Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.75-10.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.75. The company issued revenue guidance of flat or $1.69 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.71 billion.Hibbett Sports also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $11.150-$11.200 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on HIBB. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Hibbett Sports from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Hibbett Sports from $110.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America cut Hibbett Sports from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $120.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. StockNews.com cut Hibbett Sports from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on Hibbett Sports from $125.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $77.33.

Get Hibbett Sports alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HIBB traded down $5.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $43.64. 19,211 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,153. Hibbett Sports has a 1-year low of $40.30 and a 1-year high of $101.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.82. The firm has a market cap of $597.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.03.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 47.07% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $383.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Hibbett Sports’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Hibbett Sports will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Anthony F. Crudele purchased 1,677 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $69.25 per share, with a total value of $116,132.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 2,100 shares of company stock valued at $146,000 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Hibbett Sports by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after buying an additional 9,242 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Hibbett Sports by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 179,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Hibbett Sports by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 70,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,063,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Hibbett Sports by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after purchasing an additional 16,777 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Hibbett Sports by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 37,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. 92.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hibbett Sports (Get Rating)

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.