Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.150-$11.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $11.820. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.69 billion-$1.69 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.72 billion.Hibbett Sports also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $9.750-$10.500 EPS.

Shares of HIBB traded down $3.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.79. The company had a trading volume of 10,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,153. The stock has a market cap of $626.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.82. Hibbett Sports has a fifty-two week low of $40.30 and a fifty-two week high of $101.65.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 47.07%. The business had revenue of $383.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hibbett Sports will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HIBB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Hibbett Sports from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Bank of America downgraded Hibbett Sports from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Hibbett Sports from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their target price on Hibbett Sports from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Hibbett Sports from $110.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $77.33.

In related news, Director Anthony F. Crudele purchased 1,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $69.25 per share, with a total value of $116,132.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders purchased 2,100 shares of company stock worth $146,000. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Hibbett Sports by 78.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Hibbett Sports by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 9,242 shares during the period. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

