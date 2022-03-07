Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) Sets New 12-Month Low at $29.36

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $29.36 and last traded at $29.36, with a volume of 3307 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.85.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.10.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $389.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.11 million. Hilltop had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 19.30%. The company’s revenue was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is a boost from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.04%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 932,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,783,000 after buying an additional 208,314 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Hilltop during the 4th quarter valued at $840,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hilltop in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Hilltop by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 340,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,966,000 after purchasing an additional 140,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Hilltop by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 145,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,123,000 after purchasing an additional 6,789 shares in the last quarter. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hilltop (NYSE:HTH)

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

