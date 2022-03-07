Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 983.67 ($13.20).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HSX shares. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,027 ($13.78) price target on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,045 ($14.02) to GBX 1,075 ($14.42) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Hiscox from GBX 830 ($11.14) to GBX 850 ($11.40) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,060 ($14.22) price objective on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of HSX stock traded down GBX 0.80 ($0.01) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 827.20 ($11.10). 1,393,238 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 683,626. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 931.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 891.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40. Hiscox has a 52-week low of GBX 763.60 ($10.25) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,002 ($13.44). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This is a boost from Hiscox’s previous dividend of $0.12. Hiscox’s dividend payout ratio is 0.28%.

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, household, media, events and entertainment, high net worth personal lines, fine art, and luxury motor through brokers, other insurers, and distribution partners, as well as directly to businesses online and telephone.

