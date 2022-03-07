Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Purchased by 17 Capital Partners LLC

17 Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,622 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up 1.3% of 17 Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. 17 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 544.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 954 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 21,908 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,122 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 16,847 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,513,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 16,386 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,417,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ HON traded down $0.65 during trading on Monday, reaching $186.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,821,883. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $199.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.32. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.42 and a 1-year high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.74 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 49.49%.

HON has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $264.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $228.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.57.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

