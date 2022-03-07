Horizonte Minerals (TSE:HZM) Hits New 1-Year High at $0.12

Horizonte Minerals Plc (TSE:HZM – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 199496 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.65, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$475.30 million and a P/E ratio of -23.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.13.

Get Horizonte Minerals alerts:

Horizonte Minerals Company Profile (TSE:HZM)

Horizonte Minerals Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects in Brazil. The company primarily explores for nickel deposits, as well as cobalt deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Araguaia ferronickel project and the Vermelho Nickel-Cobalt project located in the south of the CarajÃ¡s mineral district in northern Brazil.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Horizonte Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizonte Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.