Horizonte Minerals (TSE:HZM) Hits New 1-Year High at $0.12

Horizonte Minerals Plc (TSE:HZM – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 199496 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.65, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$475.30 million and a P/E ratio of -23.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.13.
Horizonte Minerals Company Profile (TSE:HZM)
