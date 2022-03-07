HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a growth of 54.6% from the January 31st total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HOYA from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

OTCMKTS HOCPY traded down $1.75 during trading on Monday, reaching $120.83. 54,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,365. The firm has a market cap of $44.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.47 and a beta of 0.44. HOYA has a 12-month low of $109.02 and a 12-month high of $179.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 4.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.58.

HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter. HOYA had a net margin of 24.20% and a return on equity of 22.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Research analysts expect that HOYA will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HOYA Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of imaging products, electronics, and medical-related equipment. It operates through the following segments: Information Technology, Life Care, and Others. The Information Technology segment develops, sells and produces input and output (I/O) device related products for the information & communications sector, including imaging, modern digital information and communications technology related products.

