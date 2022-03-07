HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Short Interest Up 28.2% in February

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,420,000 shares, a growth of 28.2% from the January 31st total of 8,130,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,870,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NYSE HSBC traded down $0.64 during trading on Monday, hitting $30.59. The stock had a trading volume of 7,470,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,814,271. The company has a market capitalization of $126.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.56. HSBC has a 12 month low of $24.31 and a 12 month high of $38.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from HSBC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.77%. HSBC’s payout ratio is 35.16%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSBC. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of HSBC by 149.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,342,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004,699 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of HSBC by 3,010.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 722,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,832,000 after purchasing an additional 698,838 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in HSBC by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,201,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,533,000 after purchasing an additional 670,107 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in HSBC by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,879,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,653,000 after purchasing an additional 398,822 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HSBC by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,295,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,197,000 after acquiring an additional 281,073 shares during the period. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HSBC. UBS Group increased their price objective on HSBC from GBX 500 ($6.71) to GBX 590 ($7.92) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on HSBC from GBX 615 ($8.25) to GBX 725 ($9.73) in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on HSBC from GBX 450 ($6.04) to GBX 500 ($6.71) in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on HSBC from GBX 575 ($7.72) to GBX 565 ($7.58) in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $495.00.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

