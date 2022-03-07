HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Short Interest Up 28.2% in February

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,420,000 shares, a growth of 28.2% from the January 31st total of 8,130,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,870,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.
NYSE HSBC traded down $0.64 during trading on Monday, hitting $30.59. The stock had a trading volume of 7,470,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,814,271. The company has a market capitalization of $126.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.56. HSBC has a 12 month low of $24.31 and a 12 month high of $38.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from HSBC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.77%. HSBC’s payout ratio is 35.16%.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on HSBC. UBS Group increased their price objective on HSBC from GBX 500 ($6.71) to GBX 590 ($7.92) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on HSBC from GBX 615 ($8.25) to GBX 725 ($9.73) in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on HSBC from GBX 450 ($6.04) to GBX 500 ($6.71) in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on HSBC from GBX 575 ($7.72) to GBX 565 ($7.58) in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $495.00.
HSBC Company Profile (Get Rating)
HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.
