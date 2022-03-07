Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, an increase of 32.6% from the January 31st total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 156,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
HGTXU opened at $0.62 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.22. Hugoton Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $0.62.
Hugoton Royalty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hugoton Royalty Trust (HGTXU)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Hugoton Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugoton Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.