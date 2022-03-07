Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, an increase of 32.6% from the January 31st total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 156,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

HGTXU opened at $0.62 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.22. Hugoton Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $0.62.

Hugoton Royalty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hugoton Royalty Trust engages in the collection and distribution of monthly net profits to unit holders. The company was founded on December 1, 1998 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

