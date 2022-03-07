Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) CAO Sells $164,240.40 in Stock

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.65, for a total value of $164,240.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:HII opened at $218.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.92. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $175.50 and a 1 year high of $224.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $190.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.99.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The aerospace company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 34.91%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HII shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $230.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntington Ingalls Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $216.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,410,095 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $636,801,000 after acquiring an additional 144,216 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,375,845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $265,620,000 after acquiring an additional 9,726 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 833,456 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $175,652,000 after acquiring an additional 205,244 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 793,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $153,180,000 after purchasing an additional 19,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 775,921 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $144,895,000 after purchasing an additional 110,773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

