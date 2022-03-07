IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Shares Sold by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,600 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 10,279 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 22,549 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of IDACORP by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 102,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,544,000 after buying an additional 46,600 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of IDACORP by 105,911.1% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,541 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 9,532 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in shares of IDACORP by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 15,374 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Clark Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,477,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

Get IDACORP alerts:

Separately, Bank of America raised shares of IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

IDA stock opened at $110.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.61. IDACORP, Inc. has a one year low of $87.55 and a one year high of $114.18.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The energy company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.02). IDACORP had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 9.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. IDACORP’s payout ratio is 61.86%.

IDACORP Profile (Get Rating)

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses on the production of electricity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.