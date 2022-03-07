Identiv, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share (NASDAQ:INVE)

Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Identiv in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 3rd. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now expects that the technology company will earn ($0.03) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.01. B. Riley also issued estimates for Identiv’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.13). Identiv had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 1.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday.

NASDAQ INVE opened at $15.31 on Monday. Identiv has a 52-week low of $10.33 and a 52-week high of $29.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1,531.00 and a beta of 1.65.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INVE. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Identiv during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Identiv by 47.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Identiv by 151.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Identiv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Identiv by 377.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,004 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gary Kremen sold 11,000 shares of Identiv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total value of $223,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Identiv, Inc engages in the provision of physical security and secure identification solutions. Its products include physical access control and video, logical access control, credentials, and RFID inlays and tags. The firm serves the government, healthcare, airports and aviation, and education. It operates through the Identity and Premises segments.

